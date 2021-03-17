Miami Dolphins keep it simple adding Lions CB Justin Coleman
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are adding a cornerback in free agency. Justin Coleman, formerly of the Lions, will join Miami on a one-year deal.
Coleman has a connection to the Dolphins coaching staff having been in New England from 2015 to 2016. Coleman was added to the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee. He started three games of the 20 games he appeared in.
From New England, Coleman went to Seattle playing two seasons and then finally the last two years in Detroit. He has been a journeyman corner his entire career but will, for now, provide some depth and competition in the secondary and on special teams.
This is another non-flashy move that has defined the Dolphins’ free agency period thus far. His contract could be worth close to $3 million but it would be surprising if he hit those incentives.
Without knowing what is guaranteed in the contract, it is hard to know if he will cost Miami much if he can’t make the roster come August.
In his six-year career, Coleman has 41 passes defended, four interceptions with two touchdowns, and 29 starts of a possible 79 games. He also has two sacks and 211 tackles.
His best season came in 2019 with the Lions when he started 11 games. Coleman has an uphill climb but at least provides some veteran stability. His signing shouldn’t be a surprise as the Dolphins were likely going to add depth across their entire roster and getting cheap free agents seems to be a method of operation this off-season for Chris Grier and Brian Flores.
Miami so far has signed running back Malcolm Brown, Cethan Carter, Jacoby Brissett, Michael Palardy, and traded for Isaiah Wilson and Bernardrick McKinney.