Chris Carson could be what the Miami Dolphins need at running back
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may be looking to add a running back who has starting ability sooner rather than later and it appears to be Chris Carson.
Rumors floated around social media on Thursday that the Dolphins and the reps for Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson were close on a deal. Later someone said that the report was not accurate but did not deny the two sides were meeting.
As the hours on Thursday ticked away, a deal had not been reached but if one does get completed, the Dolphins may not need to look at the draft as a top priority.
Carson would become the second running back signed by Miami. They signed former Ram’s bulldozer Malcolm Butler to a short contract. Carson, however, would get a longer deal, at least one would think.
Carson has finished his fourth NFL season all with Seattle after being a 7th round draft pick in 2017. Aside from his rookie season, he has done very well.
In 2018 Carson rushed for 1,151 yards. He also added 163 yards in receptions. The following year he eclipsed the 1,000-yard plateau again with 1,230 yards and another 266 through the air.
There has to be a downside or he would have already been signed. And with Carson, there does come some concern. First, he isn’t a touchdown machine. In his four seasons, he has 21 touchdowns on the ground and another 7 through receiving. They are modest numbers and won’t turn anyone off.
According to ProFootballReferenc.com, however, Carson has put a lot of miles on his legs. He rushed 247 times in 2018 and another 278 in 2019. In 2020 he only appeared in 12 games and rushed 141 times in those games.
If the Dolphins sign him, it is safe to say that he will split carries with Myles Gaskin and that will save some wear and tear. Miami would be smart to go down this avenue as it will allow them to play the draft a little differently without having to draft a running back early. While some fans want a Najee Harris or a Travis Etienne, there are other running backs that could be better fitted for the Dolphins but that’s a discussion we can have after Carson is a Dolphins runner.