Miami Dolphins top remaining defensive edge options
By Pablo Rosero
The Miami Dolphins have many needs on their roster, but an edge rusher seems to be the biggest need at the moment.
The expectation surrounding the Dolphins is that they will either hit on one of the top wide receiver free agents, they’ve already missed on Curtis Samuel, Corey Davis, and most likely Kenny Golladay. The team can however select one of the top wideouts in the draft thanks to the third overall pick given by the Houston Texans.
If the team does fill their hole at wideout, the next hole would be at the EDGE spot, which got somewhat weaker after trading away Shaq Lawson to the Texans for Benardrick Mckinney. This move shores up the two inside linebacker spots, but the Dolphins were in need of an upgrade at the EDGE position anyways.
The options remaining aren’t out of this world but could come in and make an impact, either as an older veteran or as a rookie.
Honorable Mentions: Kwity Paye (Michigan), Azeez Ojulari (Georgia), Justin Houston (Free Agent), Carlos Dunlap (Free Agent)
Late round sleeper
This list starts with a later-round pick who impressed during the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama this past January. Smith is a player that I have been more and more enamored with through the 2021 draft process.
Standing at 6-foot-7, 262 lbs, the University of Northern Iowa EDGE rusher is long and a freak athlete at his size. While he is more lean than big, Smith uses all of his 83-inch wingspan to move offensive lineman around.
Smith would likely be a project player coming from a smaller school like UNI, but if the Dolphins take into account his extraordinary measurements then it could be a great pick for the team.