Report: Will Fuller, Miami Dolphins agree to 1-year deal
By Jeremy Wilks
Ian Rapaport of NFL Network has just reported that the Miami Dolphins have signed former Houston Texans WR, Will Fuller.
This is the first big move that the Dolphins have made this off-season in terms of skilled positions on offense. This could be the first of many new additions to the Dolphins’ offense.
The Miami Dolphins offense was certainly a disappointment last season finishing in the bottom half of the league in almost every big statistical category. They finished 23rd in total yards per game, 20th in passing yards per game, 22nd in rushing yards per game, 15th in points per game, and 27th in third-down percentage.
If the Dolphins have any hopes of competing in the 2021-2022 NFL season, they are going to need to improve this offense. The addition of Will Fuller will allow them to spread the field as he adds a credible deep threat at the WR position.
Will Fuller was having an excellent 2020-2021 NFL season before it was cut short due to a suspension. Fuller finished the season playing 11 games catching for 53 receptions, 879 yards, and 8 TDs. Fuller was on pace for an outstanding 77 receptions, 1278 receiving yards, and 12 TDs.
When playing, Fuller was one of the top receivers in football. With the addition of Fuller, the Dolphins now have that deep-threat that they were so desperately missing last season.
One of the biggest factors, why I love this deal for the Dolphins, is that Fuller is still only 26 years of age. In his first few years in the league, Fuller has had some difficulty staying on the field, whether it has been his health or his suspension. The 1-year deal allows for the Dolphins to see what they have in the young receiver and go from there. For Fuller, the 1-year deal allows for him to come back from his suspension and try to show the world what he showed us last year. That is that he is a top receiver in this league and is a legitimate WR1.
With the draft around the corner, the Dolphins have no shortage of draft capital including four picks in the first 2 rounds. With the Dolphins defense looking the way it did last season, this draft could be a great opportunity for the team to build a viable offense.
Do you believe that the Dolphins should select a WR in the first round?