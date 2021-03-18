Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns expected to return to Miami Dolphins
By Pablo Rosero
The Miami Dolphins are in dire need of help at the wideout position, and it is possible it comes in the form of Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns.
After both opting out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19 concerns, both Wilson and Hurns are expected to return in 2021.
According to the Miami Herald’s Adam Beasley, both Hurns and Wilson are expected to opt back in for the season. He goes on to say that it bodes well that both have not been cut prior to the new league season, but both players are expected to compete for their jobs this offseason.
"“Even as the Dolphins have been searching for wide receiver help this offseason, there is help on the way in the form of Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson.Both opted out during the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020 but a league source confirmed to the Miami Herald Wednesday both intend to opt back in for 2021.And both are in the team’s plans, according to a source. – Adam Beasley Miami Herald"
Wilson, who signed a three-year deal in 2018, has had ups and downs during his time with the Dolphins and could be looking at the end of his time with the team as he is set to hit free agency next offseason. Hurns on the other hand is signed through 2022 and becomes a free agent in 2023.
The return of the two wideouts shouldn’t impact the team’s plan to bring in multiple wideouts via free agency and the NFL draft, but it could give the team some clarity and focus on other positions of need.
They join a wide receiver core that currently features Devante Parker, Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant, Lynn Bowden Jr., Mack Hollins, and Malcolm Perry. Outside of Parker, there is no clear high-level wideout and any additional players will be helpful to Tua Tagovailoa’s development.
Among wideouts the Dolphins seemingly targeting this offseason the names include Kenny Golladay, Juju Smith-Schuster, Curtis Samuel, Ja’Marr Chase, Devonta Smith, and Jaylen Waddle.
The idea of both Wilson and Hurns returning in 2021 is big for the wideout core that lacks major playoff experience, but the two will need to earn their spots on the team’s roster.