Dolphins should still target a top running back after the Malcolm Brown signing
By Nick Belotto
The Miami Dolphins signed Malcolm Brown to a one year deal worth on Tuesday. Brown has played for the LA Rams for the last 5 seasons and has been nothing more than a rotational back for the team. Brown rushed for 419 yards on 101 carries and scored 5 times (stats courtesy of Pro-Football-Reference.com). His stats are indicative of the fact that he was not the “go-to” guy for the Rams in any of his five seasons.
The Dolphins were definitely going to be in the market for a running back this offseason, but Malcolm Brown does not necessarily help this team moving forward.
Miami needed help at the running back position going into the 2021 season. After the Jordan Howard/Matt Brieda swings and misses, Miami turned to Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed to run the rock. Both did an admirable job at times over the season, and yet, the team still needs a strong first option running back and Brown does not fill that role with this team.
Malcolm Brown isn’t going to be the long term answer at running back for the Dolphins and Miami should still draft a stud back.
To me, Brown is a depth signing on a team that is still going to try and target one of the top running backs in the upcoming draft. Miami will have the multiple opportunities in the first few rounds to take a number of top quality running backs like Najee Harris, Travis Etienne, Javonte Williams or Michael Carter.
Malcolm Brown may be the new guy on the block, but he is not the long term answer at running back. Miami should continue to focus on taking a back early who has a skill set that compliments Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed. Then, Miami will have a stud running back room that will make life easier for second year man Tua Tagovailoa.