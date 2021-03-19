Matt Skura is the perfect center for the Miami Dolphins this year
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins signed center Matt Skura this week and fans have been somewhat divided on whether they should like it or hate it.
Center is a tough sell for the Dolphins but then again, any offensive lineman is a tough sell to the fan base until the Dolphins finally get one that is actually stellar. Skura isn’t going to make them stellar but he should make them better.
Statistically speaking, Skura is a downgrade from Ted Karras who the Dolphins were trying to replace but that may not really be the case. If we are comparing the 2020 season then yes, Karras had a far better year but Skura, despite some snap issues last season, has been mostly solid his entire career.
At issue for Skura was a terrible knee injury in 2019. That injury was to his MCL and ACL and last year he never really looked as though he had recovered. Eventually, his inconsistent play got him benched but now he is fully healthy and should be even more so by the start of camp.
Skura is not a full answer to the center position. The Dolphins wanted to look at David Andrews but he re-signed with the Patriots a day after Karras did the same. Miami wasn’t going to pay the money to Corey Linsley and that didn’t leave many options. Skura was one of them.
With Skura on the roster, the Dolphins are likely going to draft a center next month and it will probably come on the first two days of the draft. The Dolphins need to hit that and if they get one, Skura will serve as the backup and insurance policy in case they don’t.
Either way, he is a seasoned veteran who can control the line of scrimmage, has rated well in both pass protection and run blocking but is being held to 2020 that clearly wasn’t very good. The Dolphins did a good job of landing a player that could very well become his 2018 self and if he doesn’t, then they really are not out all that much.
Skura is the perfect free agency fit for Chris Grier who clearly intends to build this roster through the draft.