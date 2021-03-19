Miami Dolphins lose out on Carson but add linebacker
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins were rumored to be close to a deal with running back Chris Carson but today, they signed a linebacker.
Chris Carson will not be joining the Miami Dolphins. He opted instead to stay in Seattle at least for another season. The Dolphins were rumored to be involved in close negotiations with his agent but terms could not be agreed to and now the Dolphins will move on to another back or through the draft.
Miami didn’t sit quite today, however, and they continued to poach players off the Houston Texans roster. Brennan Scarlett has reportedly agreed to a contract with the Dolphins.
The edge-rushing linebacker will provide depth for the Dolphins that is needed. He has been in the league since 2016 and will sign a one-year deal. In his time with Houston, he has 22 starts in 56 games and has 5.5. sacks total with 139 tackles.
The issue with Scarlett is that his sacks have come in two seasons. He has three seasons where he recorded no sacks at all. The value of his contract, reportedly low, will give the Dolphins value and it will be interesting to see how he fills in the need Miami has on the edge.
Scarlett is a bargain shop and nothing more but he can provide some decent depth and experience on a defense that lost Kyle Van Noy when he was surprisingly released before free agency.
The Dolphins have been methodical in their free agency approach this year and while they haven’t spent big on anyone, they have been smart with their money.