Isaiah Ford is a cat with 9 lives, returns to the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins traded Isaiah Ford to the Patriots last year and when he was released, they brought him back. Now, he is back again.
After opting to not sign Ford to a free agent contract in March, it appeared that he was going to move on from his on-again-off-again relationship with the Dolphins. That isn’t the case. The Dolphins announced today that they have signed him.
Ford will join the club and in a corresponding move, Miami has released Tyler Gauthier and Brian Cole. Neither release is a real surprise but we thought that Gauthier would make it to camp and at least compete for maybe a practice squad spot.
The addition of Ford is a little odd given the depth that the Dolphins currently have at the position. While it is easy to understand why Miami would bring him back for camp, the bigger question may be why Ford would want to? It is probable that he didn’t have many other options if any at all.
Miami doesn’t need any more receivers and Ford adds to an already cloudy picture.
The move to release two players might be an indication that the team may be looking to bring someone else in. Camp starts at the end of next week and the Dolphins now have a roster opening with the release of both Gauthier and Cole.
Cole too was not going to find himself in a position to make the roster given the depth in the secondary and Miami’s focus the last year in making the secondary a stronger unit.