Miami Dolphins: 2 franchise-altering Xavien Howard trade packages
Some Miami Dolphins fans felt I was stirring the pot when I mentioned that All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard is likely going to be traded before the 2021 season.
There were even more saying it when I wrote about his cryptic Instagram story that threw gasoline on the trade rumors fire.
Well, surprise, surprise, but NFL Network’s Mike Silver confirmed what I was saying via Twitter.
Silver said, “There’s a lot of trade chatter concerning Dolphins All-Pro CB Xavien Howard, who led the NFL with 10 interceptions in 2020 & is unhappy with his contract…”
Silver did mention that it will likely take a 1st round pick in the next tweet, so that should help take the sting away for some Dolphins fans.
It looks like the Miami Dolphins will trade Xavien Howard.
The writing has been on the wall for a bad breakup in Miami. Howard has wanted a new contract, Miami has known this, yet we are close to training camp with no new deal.
Miami could easily improve Howard’s deal to make him happy, and this would all be over. However, they haven’t done that, and that is telling. Howard signed a big five-year, $75.25 million extension two years ago, so Miami clearly feels like they already paid him.
Howard had ten interceptions last season, so he wants more, and Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones makes more money than him. I think a combination of Jones making more money than him, Miami drafting Noah Igbinoghene, and Miami’s bluntness on not giving him more money has fractured the relationship beyond repair.
I have already written about five creative trade ideas with Xavien Howard, but here are two franchise-altering trade packages for Howard.
I do not think either of these trades would ever happen, but they are trades I would do because they would alter the landscape of the Dolphins and for the better!