Could a Miami Dolphins trade be brewing that isn’t for Xavien Howard?
The Miami Dolphins have been a hot topic in recent days about a trade involving Xavien Howard but could a trade be coming soon that isn’t about him?
The Miami Dolphins earlier today released two players and re-signed Isaiah Ford which brings their total number of receivers to 13. That’s a huge number even for a training camp roster. Why bring Ford back? Let’s speculate.
The Dolphins could be looking to move a couple of receivers prior to the start of training camp and even if those moves are relatively simple, they may still find themselves needing some bodies for camp. Miami could look to deal with Jakeem Grant, Malcolm Perry, Albert Wilson, or Allen Hurns, maybe a young guy like Mack Hollins.
If that is the direction they are heading then signing Ford would make some sense. The other question is why release one of your centers, Tyler Gauthier, and not another receiver? The chances of Gauthier making the roster were slim, to begin with, but I would think that having an extra center in camp would make more sense than 13 receivers, 14 if you add Perry to the group.
Training camp is going to begin next week when the team begins reporting and doing their conditioning tests. On the July 31, fans will get their first look at the team at open practice.
So does this point to a potential trade? It very well could given the addition of a player at a position that is deeper than any other on the roster. If a trade does come, I wouldn’t expect it to be a major blockbuster but perhaps a swap of players that were both near the bottom of the 53 man roster.