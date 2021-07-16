NFL International Series: How changes will affect the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are no strangers to the NFL’s International Series but a new wrinkle will put Miami overseas at least once every eight years.
According to an article breaking down how the NFL schedules are determined, this NFL Football Operations article shows more than just how in-country games are set. Down quite a bit on the page, they talk about the IS and that starting in 2022, all teams will play at least one time in an international series every eight years.
They also point out that teams can opt to host a game out of the country. The Dolphins have done this several times in an effort to secure hosting a Super Bowl. The NFL was requiring that teams wishing to be a host city would need to give up a home game to host overseas in the IS series.
This new wrinkle shouldn’t affect the Miami Dolphins at all. Stephen Ross has a good fan hold in the European market and the Dolphins have a broad fanbase in Mexico as well. The NFL says that the league will be looking to add games in other European cities as well as Canada and South America. They did not mention any plans for games to be played in Japan or Pacific nations.
The news is interesting to say the least and it will be worth watching to see what teams volunteer to play games abroad. We already know that the Jaguars have committed home games to the IS and with the additional home games now on the odd year schedule for the Dolphins, it’s possible that Ross could send one of them to another country.