Miami Dolphins roster moves: Team brings back Timon Parris
The Miami Dolphins have added another offensive lineman to their roster today as they bring back a player on their roster earlier this off-season.
Timon Parris is back with Miami after having been released a little over a month ago. He can probably expect to be released again by the time September rolls around. Parris will face a big uphill climb to make the roster and he may not make the practice squad either.
Undrafted in 2018, Parris spent two seasons with the Washington Football Team before joining the Dolphins earlier this year. Miami has 88 players on the roster so a corresponding release wasn’t necessary but the Dolphins still have three rookies from April’s class that have not been signed. One of them, Liam Eichenberg, is an offensive lineman.
Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported the news on Twitter.
The Dolphins are stocked on the offensive line but Parris could give them depth throughout camp it is just hard to imagine him beating out the players that are on the roster currently barring injury. The Dolphins are likely going to carry 9 offensive linemen and maybe 10 at the most into the season. Several players are already considered locks to make the team and that means Parris could be looking to make an impression that might catch the eye of another team in the league.
Miami players will begin reporting for training camp next week with the first “open to the public” practice coming on July 31st.