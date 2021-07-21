Miami Dolphins: 3 reasons you should believe in Noah Igbinoghene
Let’s talk about a Miami Dolphins cornerback, and no, not Xavien Howard. Let’s talk about 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene.
I know what you’re thinking; how can I not write another article about Howard and his supposed ugly contact situation with the Dolphins?
Well, just like you, I’m tired of talking about the story, so today, I am focusing on a player I am extremely high on, Igbinoghene.
Let’s start with the obvious that a big reason Igbinoghene’s name is so relevant right now is that if Miami does trade Howard, Igbinoghene will likely be starting at outside cornerback for Miami this season.
Let’s also state the obvious that many Dolphins fans probably didn’t enjoy thinking about that.
Noah Igbinoghene struggled in his rookie season.
If you can believe this, a young rookie cornerback struggled at times during his rookie season.
Oddly enough, some fans felt that this turn of events was not normal, and Igbinoghene should already be one of the best cornerbacks in football. And while that would be awesome, it’s the NFL, and it takes time.
Igbinoghene was a DUDE at Auburn and locked down some of college football’s best receivers. Many draft analysts were very high on Igbinoghene, but almost anyone you talked to said he was still raw, and they were right.
However, as Igbinoghene heads into his second year in the NFL, Dolphins fans should be excited about what he will bring to the team. Here are three reasons why Dolphins fans should believe in Noah Igbinoghene in 2021.