5 Miami Dolphins players that could be traded in the next two weeks
Training camp for the Miami Dolphins begins in days but not every player is going to make it to the final 53 man roster and some of them will be veterans.
Miami has a good problem for a change. They are stacked at several positions and the depth at those roster spots will allow them some flexibility but what they don’t want to do is release these players.
NFL teams will pounce on the Dolphins cast-offs this year so what Chris Grier needs to do is figure out what the needs of other NFL teams are and then start making phone calls. Unlike free agency, veterans who are released during camp do not factor into the compensatory draft pick formula. The Dolphins need to try and get something for these players.
Over the course of the next two weeks, training camps will be in full swing, and whether by injury or other reasons, teams will find themselves needing to replace players on their roster. In Los Angeles, the Rams lost running back Cam Akers for the season. This, sadly, will not be the only injury that happens across the NFL landscape this year.
For the Dolphins, these five players could bring the Dolphins something in return even if it is player-for-player or late-round draft picks. We won’t have Xavien Howard on this list.