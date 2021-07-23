Miami Dolphins add two including Griffin ahead of camp start
The Miami Dolphins are still finalizing their 2021 training camp roster and added two players to the team with only days to go.
Earlier today, Tom Peliserro said that former Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin was visited and he has now been signed to a one-year deal. He will provide depth for camp with a shot to make the roster.
UPDATE: The Dolphins announced they have released Nick Cole and long snapper Rex Sunhara.
Now, Josina Anderson is saying that the Dolphins are adding a former Eagles cornerback.
Cre’Von LeBlanc has been in the NFL for six seasons now. He has played with Philadelphia, Chicago, and Detroit. He will join a crowded secondary but should get a chance to showcase what he can bring to the table. In his six years, he has had two interceptions and one touchdown. He has 118 combined tackles. He has also 16 starts under his belt.
The signing of these two has not come with any additional moves. The Dolphins at last count were at 89 players, the league allows only 90. With the Dolphins adding two today, a corresponding move should be expected. In addition, as we continue to remind you, three rookies are without contracts.
LeBlanc will make the 14th corner on the Dolphins roster with Jevon Holland not signed and Jason McCourty listed as a DB. At linebacker, the Dolphins now have 12 players at the position.
One thing is for certain, the Dolphins training camp is going to have a lot of low-end competition for the final 10 spots of the roster and it seems that the Dolphins are not quite ready to say they are done. As training camps around the NFL start, players will be released and even traded. The Dolphins could still be in a position to add to the roster through several means.