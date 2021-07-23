Miami Dolphins hosting linebacker Shaquem Griffin
The Miami Dolphins have a linebacker at the facility and fans are wondering if Shaquem Griffin will take a ride down the slide to sign.
Griffin has played the last three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks after being drafted in the 5th round of the 2018 draft. He made headlines during the ’18 draft season for having a partial amputation of his arm, a procedure he endured at four years old.
Griffin has one start in his career coming in his rookie year but he has been active for all but two games in those three seasons. He has totaled 25 combined tackles and one tackle for loss with six quarterback hits.
The news comes from Tom Pelissero.
Griffin would add depth to the roster and competition as well. The Dolphins are pretty good upfront with their starters but there are questions about the backups and Griffin could make a splash and possibly make the final 53 but he has to sign with them first.
The Dolphins have hosted veterans Malik Hooker and Melvin Ingram but both left Miami without a contract. Ingram signed with the Steelers earlier this week. As for Griffin, he isn’t really going to be looking at a contract that Hooker and Ingram may have been looking for. If signed, he would probably be looking at a minimal guarantee/signing bonus if at all.
The Dolphins start camp in four days. They still have three rookies left unsigned. Jevon Holland and Liam Eichenberg were both taken in round two and Hunter Long was taken in round three. Miami has 89 players currently on the roster.