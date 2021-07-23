Miami Dolphins training camp offensive power rankings
Miami’s offense had its ups and downs during the 2020 NFL season, but the front office took key steps to improve this side of the ball during the offseason, now with the Miami Dolphins training camp ready to start, how have they done?
The Dolphins have made key moves to improve their team after a shocking 10-win season, which included falling one game short of the playoffs. These moves included big trades, shocking draft selections, and a possible trade that could still impact the team.
This season will feature two major storylines: how will the new Co-offensive coordinators change the offense, and will second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made the heralded jump fans are waiting for.
With that in mind, here are the top-five offensive skill players heading into training camp that should have a key impact on the Miami Dolphins in 2021.
Honorable mention: WR/RB Lynn Bowden Jr.
Lynn Bowden Jr. made a big splash this offseason with his hand-drawn Dolphin tattoo. With that level of commitment, one would hope that he stays on the roster for multiple seasons.
Bowden’s most impressive skill is how versatile he is. Not only can he play both wideout and running back, but he also can play quarterback. During his time at Kentucky, the former Wildcat was a swiss army knife that scored in all sorts of ways.
While the Dolphins wideout core is backloaded with talent if Bowden has a strong camp and proves his versatility he should have a good shot at being a key piece on the Dolphins offense.