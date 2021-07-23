Miami Dolphins training camp preview: Predictions at tight end
Earlier this week we looked at what the Miami Dolphins offensive line could look like when the season starts. Today we stay on the offensive side of the ball and look at the tight end position.
Locks:
Mike Gesicki – Let me admit it right now, I love Mike Gesicki. As a Penn State fan as well I’ve watched Gesicki for quite a few years now and I was ecstatic when the Dolphins drafted him. Gesicki has shown consistent improvement each and every year he’s been in the league. I don’t expect that to end this year. Gesicki is a matchup nightmare for defenses when used properly. The knock on him though is his blocking ability, he’s not your typical tight end that is effective with his hand in the dirt. Gesicki is in the final year of his contract so one has to wonder if he will be in the Dolphins future plans.
Hunter Long – The Dolphins drafted Hunter Long in the third round with the 81st overall pick. Many fans didn’t think tight end was a need, especially that early in the draft but one could make the case that this pick is an insurance policy should the Dolphins be unable or simply aren’t interested in re-signing Mike Gesicki. Long is in the mold of your prototypical tight end. Coming out of Boston College, Long has been part of both a run heavy offense where he was asked to block quite a bit as well as a more balanced offense which resulted in him leading all tight ends in the nation last year in targets and receptions with 57. Look for Long to make an impact at some point this season.
Adam Shaheen – The Dolphins traded a conditional 7th round pick for Shaheen last summer to help bolster the tight end room. Then in late October they gave him a two year $7.65 million contract extension. It seems obvious from this fan’s perspective that Miami likes what they see in Shaheen and will make the 2021 roster.
Cethan Carter – Carter doesn’t come to the Dolphins with a robust resume but you have to think that Carter must be in Miami’s future plans seeing as they inked him to a three year contract in March of this year. I’ll be interested to see how Miami uses and develops Carter.
On the Outside Looking In:
Durham Smythe – Like Gesicki, Smythe is in a contract year as well. Smythe has been a solid backup contributor throughout his time in Miami. Durham had his best year as a pro last year catching 26 balls for 208 yards and 2 touchdowns. Seeing how the Dolphins signed Cethan Carter to a three year deal, drafted Hunter Long in the third round coupling that with Smythe’s expiring contract, the numbers game will catch up with him this training camp.
Chris Myarick – Myarick has spent his time with the Dolphins on the practice squad although he was active for four games last season. I don’t see the Dolphins keeping Myarick around again this season. I think Myarick’s time with Miami will also come to an end this summer.
Practice Squad
Jibri Blount – Some of us older fans recognize the last name. Jibri Blount is the son of Pittsburgh Hall of Fame Safety Mel Blount. Blount is attempting to make a career in football coming from a basketball background. Blount was the MEAC player of the year in basketball in 2020 at North Carolina Central where he averaged 19 points and 9 rebounds a game. Blount comes with the prototypical size at 6’5” and 250 pounds. Coupling that with the basketball athleticism makes him a perfect project player for the practice squad.