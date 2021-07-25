Miami Dolphins restructure one, sign Jevon Holland ahead of camp
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins now have two rookies that need contracts after signing Jevon Holland late last week. They may have needed a restructuring to do it.
Lost in all the weekend news, mostly about the disarray in Green Bay over Aaron Rodgers, the Miami Dolphins restructured the contract of linebacker Bernardrick McKinney. That is a significant move. In March, when the Dolphins traded for him, there were some reports saying he would not redo his contract. He is under contract until 2023 and has no guarantees left in his deal.
It isn’t clear what the restructure looks like but the Dolphins need money to pay their rookies. With Holland now under contract, Liam Eichenberg and Hunter Long are the lone remaining draft picks that have not signed but there shouldn’t be any hurdles between now and the start of camp.
Many of the Miami Dolphins fans looked at McKinney’s restructure as a sign that the team was going to make a move with Xavien Howard and give him more money but it seems that the savings, estimated to be around $4 million will likely be used to sign the draft picks.
The Dolphins currently are working with about a $5 million cap number. They can easily get more if needed. Several players have large contracts that can be voided and a few others could be restructured if need be.
The Dolphins have to make a decision at some point on Emmanuel Ogbah and Mike Gesicki, both are in the final year of their contracts.