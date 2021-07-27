Xavien Howard has officially requested a trade from the Miami Dolphins
By Matt Serniak
Nothing like your classic 8:20 PM on a Tuesday night news dump from your Instagram while Bohemian Rhapsody and X-Men First Class are at the same time. Well, that’s what Xavien Howard just did by informing the Miami Dolphins(I’m sure they were already aware) and the public that he wants a trade to happen.
Let me be the billionth person to say this sucks. This has sucked since the news starting coming out months ago that Howard wanted more money and if he didn’t get he was going to pull all the moves he has pulled. I know there was a small portion of people holding out hope and clutching their Xavien Howard jerseys tight but I think the majority of us knew this day was coming. It still doesn’t make the news of this reality any better.
In essence, if you read what Howard wrote, he feels that the Dolphins didn’t respect him after he outplayed his contract. He states that he was given the daunting task of having to play cornerback with no help over the top while other cornerbacks such as Byron Jones who is making more money than Howard was given safety help.
I can see Howard’s point but I still feel like I need someone to tell me everything is going to be alright. It’s not fun to lose the best player on the team something the Dolphins are very good at doing. I just want Xavien Howard to play for the Dolphins but sadly that will not ever happen again.
Also, the whole part where he said he didn’t understand the contract he signed back in 2018, yeah that’s not going to go over well. I don’t maybe have a solid grip on signing the most important paper of your life. It’s not like you’re buying a 2017 Kia Forte or anything like that.
You have to think the Dolphins will not accept anything less than a 1st round pick and maybe a mid-round pick for Howard. They don’t have to do anything so they can just field offers and pick the best one.
Where this puts the Dolphins is in a position that they have to replace a guy who had 10 INTs last year. Not saying Noah Igbinoghene will post stats like that or that he will even be the guy that ends up being the other starting cornerback opposite of Jones. Whoever that will have major shoes to fill and the rest of the Dolphins defense, hell, even the whole team just learned that they have to be better than they thought they had to be because Xavien Howard is that damn good.
The Miami Dolphins got worse tonight and that’s not fun to think about. Hey, at least training camp gets underway tomorrow. I’m sure it will be a very tame and mild day with not much going on.
By the Way- I must say I enjoy the callback to Marshawn Lynch about being at camp just so he doesn’t get fined. A classic I must say.
