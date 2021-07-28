Bernardrick McKinney restructure is now a one-year deal with the Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins restructured Bernardrick McKinney last week and freed up over $4 million in the process but now, it’s a one-year deal.
McKinney came to Miami after a trade with Houston and had three years left on his contract. He had no guarantees left in the deal but now, after his restructure, he will be a free agent in 2022’s off-season. He will now get to decide if he wants to stay in Miami if the Dolphins want to keep him.
The move is odd considering that the Dolphins had received a very good run-stopping linebacker for around $7.4 million a year.
In 2018, McKinney made his first and only Pro Bowl. He has played in 18 games since, including only four in 2020.
The news for this deal couldn’t have come at a worse time as the Dolphins are dealing with the fallout from the Xavien Howard trade request. On the other hand, the Dolphins tend to not want players that are over the age of 30. McKinney will be 30 years old by next season. This may be one reason we are not hearing more interest from the Dolphins about Chandler Jones who has turned that corner.
The restructure was reported on Twitter by Field Yates.
The Dolphins have basically now a one-year rental and as we said could approach him about an extension after or during the season but it really doesn’t seem to make much sense given the fact that his contract was already pretty good.
Miami will enter their second day of training camp today as conditioning will continue. The first open practice will be held on Saturday, July 31 at the new Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens.