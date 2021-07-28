Miami Dolphins training camp preview: predictions at running back
By George Keim
Last week we looked at what the Miami Dolphins offensive line and tight end rooms may look like this season. We stay on the offensive side of the ball and look at the running back room.
Locks
Myles Gaskin – We’ve all seen the numbers. In 10 games Gaskin put up nearly 1000 yards from scrimmage to go along with five touchdowns. He is the epitome of the Little Engine that Could. Based on the Dolphins offseason moves it’s clear that Gaskin will enter training camp as the number one running back. Many fans, me included, clamored for a more dynamic back in free agency or the draft. I think this season will be a “show me” year for Gaskin and will go a long way in proving to the Dolphins brass whether he can be a featured back in this league or not. As it is with any player in the game of football, health will be the overwhelming factor.
Salvon Ahmed – Ahmed was fairly productive when given an opportunity last season. This was highlighted by his 23 carry 122 yard game against New England in week 15. Ahmed has more speed than Gaskin and like Gaskin will need to prove he can stay healthy for a full season. If he can, I can see Ahmed having a role in this offense.
Malcolm Brown – Brown was certainly not high up on most Dolphins fans free agent lists he was the sole signing to the running back room. Brown comes to Miami having played six seasons with the Rams. Brown has never been asked to be a featured back and will not be in Miami either. Brown comes to the Dolphins to fill one role, power back. Where both Gaskin and Ahmed are both sub 200 pound running backs, Brown checks in at a solid 225 lbs. Look for Brown to be asked to handle the short yardage conversions and much to the dismay of Myles Gaskin fantasy football owners, vulture goalline carries.
Gerrid Doaks – While many Dolphins fans wanted a running back in the draft much earlier than the seventh round, Doaks was the lone player drafted at that position by Miami.. Doaks comes to Miami with a shot to garner some touches. While Doaks didn’t put up gaudy numbers at Cincinnati, he does possess some skills that could allow him to find the field earlier than some rookie running backs. Doaks was credited with giving up just one sack in pass protection to go with zero dropped passes during his career at Cincinnati. Being reliable in both pass protection and pass catching is often times where young running backs struggle.
Malcolm Perry – I think the Dolphins keep five running backs on the 53 man roster and because of Perry’s versatility he gets the spot. Perry is listed as a running back/receiver on the Dolphins roster but played quarterback in college. Perry will also have to show some value on special teams to lock down this spot. Perry is that Swiss Army knife type of player that coaches love as he can fill several different roles in a pinch.
On the Outside Looking In
Patrick Laird – Laird has been a solid contributor in his sparse opportunities in Miami. While Laird has some versatility I don’t see him giving the Dolphins as much in as many areas as Malcolm Perry. Even though Laird is a fan favorite, I think his time in Miami has come to an end.
Running Back to be named later – I don’t think the Dolphins are done at the running back position. This position could be a fluid one throughout the season. That is evident by the fact that the Phins put in a waiver claim for Kerryon Johnson earlier this summer. Should another veteran become available as a cap casualty, look for Miami to potentially kick the tires.
Practice Squad
Jordan Scarlett – If Scarlett makes the 53 man roster then it’s because he’s shown he can be a key special teams contributor. The expanded practice squad rules from last year will be in place again this year thus Scarlett is likely to find his way to Miami’s. In two seasons in the NFL with Carolina and Detroit, Scarlett has tallied a total of nine rushing yards.