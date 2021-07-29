Miami Dolphins WR injuries is exactly why they have 14 players
By Brian Miller
There are about 14 wide receivers on the Miami Dolphins roster and we now know why Brian Flores and Chris Grier haven’t made any moves. Injuries.
With only two days of camp gone by, the Dolphins are already starting to thin at the position. Preston Williams, still recovering from his injury last year, started on the PuP list. DeVante Parker is also out with an injury and on Wednesday, Will Fuller exited practice with an undisclosed injury.
The common thread here is that all three have a history of injury and all three are not practicing. While none of them are considered serious and all are expected to be back at some point in camp, we can now understand why the team is holding on to Jakeem Grant and both Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson.
Wilson is having a good start to camp which includes a 60-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa. He is making a strong early case for a roster spot over Hurns. The Dolphins traditionally keep only six receivers but will likely carry seven this year as the unit is both deep in talent and younger guys with a lot of potential.
Miami will eventually have to make moves at the position but it is interesting to see the same players once again on the injury reports.
In other news: Xavien Howard left the practice field today with what is being reported as a
“minor” injury. Howard was on the field with the team for stretches and then jogged off the field when that session was over. It led to a lot of speculation of what may have happened.