Five Miami Dolphins training camp standouts primed for big years
For a professional athlete, so much of their time is spent working in the shadows-grinding when no one is looking. Training camp is when players can begin to showcase how much work they’ve put into the offseason and it looks like these five Dolphins put in plenty.
This list comes with the caveat that it’s only training camp. Plenty of players flash in camp and then disappear when the full pads come on. With that said, this is the first step on the way to a successful season. You have to perform in training camp to get the opportunity to perform in the regular season.
This list is also not solely based on how players have looked in camp. We need to take into consideration their previous performances and the trajectory of each player’s career before we can confidently say they’ll vault themselves into some level of stardom.
Without further ado, here are five Miami Dolphins that have stood out in camp thus far and may be on the cusp of something special.