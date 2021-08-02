Miami Dolphins: 3 reasons Tua Tagovailoa will be a top 10 QB in 2021
By Jeremy Klump
As we head into the 2021 NFL season, it was clear that Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was one of the biggest names all offseason.
Tagovailoa dominated the news daily, with there being good and bad reports.
One day there would be a report about how Miami will try and trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, and the next day was about how Tagovailoa has improved this offseason.
The up and down news coverage has become a frustrating topic on Dolphins’ Twitter, as the divide regarding Tagovailoa has created a lot of tension.
Luckily for all involved, we are a few weeks away from the 2021 NFL regular season, and training camp has already started.
Tua Tagovailoa has been ballin’ during training camp.
After a big, dramatic response to Tagovailoa throwing five interceptions during a monsoon in minicamp, the second-year quarterback was a dominant force at training camp. For every bad throw Tagovailoa made, it seems he has made ten good ones, so Dolphins fans should start to get excited.
You can see the difference in his body type, which Tagovailoa worked hard on this offseason.
Tagovailoa is in the best shape of his life, and his arm is live. I know some people argue that it is only training camp, and while I agree that it is only training camp, it is extremely promising to see how awesome Tagovailoa has played.
Tagovailoa enters his second NFL season with insane expectations. If he does not play up to some of these expectations, it will be interesting to see what Miami does next offseason. However, luckily for Tagovailoa, he controls his destiny.
If Tagovailoa can go out there and ball out in 2021, he will be able to silence his critics and make many doubters eat their words. Tagovailoa’s hype is real, in my opinion, and I think there is a real shot he can become a top ten quarterback in the NFL this season.
Here are three reasons why I believe that Tua Tagovailoa will become a top ten quarterback in 2021.