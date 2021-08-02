Miami Dolphins place three on COVID IR could add more to the list
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have added three players, all tight ends, to the COVID IR list after a positive test by Dolphins offensive coordinator.
George Godsey, the co-offensive coordinator apparently has tested positive to COVID, he has been vaccinated. Godsey’s close contact to several tight ends now put them on the COVID IR list for close contact awaiting the outcome of testing.
Miami has placed Cethan Carter, Adam Shaheen, and Mike Gesicki on the list. It is unclear how long they will be out of practice or how many other players could be affected by the close contact NFL rules. As of now, none of the three have tested positive.
The Dolphins have signed TE Gabe Holmes. Holmes has a little NFL experience but most of his next-level experience comes from the XFL. It is safe to assume that Holmes is a camp body who is filling in as the Dolphins await the recovery and clearance of their tight ends.
Holmes has spent two seasons with the Cardinals and started four of ten games in his career.
The Dolphins are hoping that no other players or coaches will test positive, obviously. With Godsey out, Eric Studesville will handle all the OC duties for now. Miami opted to take a two-headed approach to their OC vacancy this year after Chan Gailey left after last season.
The Dolphins offense has looked pretty good through three days of training camp but their first pad and contact practice is expected to happen on Tuesday.