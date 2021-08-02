Miami Dolphins release offensive lineman D.J. Fluker
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins don’t need to see any more of D.J. Fluker because he won’t likely be on the field anytime soon. They released him today.
Fluker had a knee scope last week and hasn’t been able to practice. The Dolphins have released him with an injury settlement and in the process, Fluker now becomes a free agent.
The Dolphins signed Fluker during the off-season and he was thought to be a depth player who could challenge for a starting role. We talked about Fluker last month and said that despite his veteran experience, he was no lock to make the roster. An injury, not performance, made that a reality.
The Dolphins could use the depth but in reality, the move clears one player off the roster at a position that was expected to yield tough decisions during final cuts. With Fluker out of the picture, there is room for another player who joined Miami this off-season.
Jermaine Eluemunor has a much better chance of making the roster now. He has played with the Patriots and is known to the Dolphins coaching staff. The Dolphins also drafted Larnel Coleman late in the draft and signed Robert Jones as an undrafted free agent. Second round pick Liam Eichenberg is expected to challenge for a starting job.
Fluker had some solid games while with the Ravens and was believed to be a player who might challenge for one of the open slots along the line but there were questions about his durability.