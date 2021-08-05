Miami Dolphins activate three off Covid and release three
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have three players that are no longer on the COVID IR list and unfortunately, that comes at the cost of someone’s dream.
In a series of moves that the Dolphins announced a short while ago, Preston Williams, Cethan Carter, and Adam Shaheen are all cleared to return to practice leaving only Mike Gesicki on the list. The Dolphins had to release three players to fit the returning members back on the roster.
Not surprisingly, Miami opted to release the recently signed tight-end fillers. Sal Cannella, Kalif Jackson, and Gabe Holmes.
The news for Williams seems to be better as he is no longer listed on the “physically unable to perform” list and should be back at practice but it is more likely he will see himself eased back into action. As of today, Gesicki is the only player still on the COVID list and it is unclear if he has tested positive.
The Dolphins are not practicing today and tomorrow is a scheduled walkthrough. The Dolphins will play their first pre-season game next week in Chicago where they will also practice against the Bears. That game will be televised live nationally. Miami will return home where they will practice against the Falcons ahead of their week three pre-season game. They wrap the exhibition season against the Bengals in Cincinnati.
So far in camp, the Dolphins have seen some quality competition but the talk still revolves around Xavien Howard and his future with the team. The Dolphins are adamant that they are not trading him but he is still not practicing with a minor ankle injury.