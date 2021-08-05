Miami Dolphins Noah Igbinoghene needs to stay focused on learning
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins second-year corner Noah Igbinoghene is not having a great training camp and some are already considering him a bust. He needs to stay focused on learning the game in front of him and tune out the naysayers and doubters.
There is a lot of potential hiding inside of Igbinoghene and he only needs to relax and let the game play out in front of him. Over the last several days many who have witnessed camp practices have said that Igbinoghene is struggling in coverage on the outside and some have pointed out that he is running with the 2nd unit.
After being drafted in the first round of the 2020 draft, the Dolphins corner didn’t look good his rookie season. Although he started to make some strides later in the season, he is adjusting to the NFL and that takes time. Even Xavien Howard struggled in his first NFL season.
There is a lot ahead for Noah and he can get better simply by not listening to those on the outside and instead focusing on what the coaches are asking him and needing him to do.
Igbinoghene is only entering his second season so fans should be a little more realistic with their expectations but we have seen how quickly players can be labeled when they don’t perform immediately and for Igbinoghene it is no different. Especially considering that he was a first-round draft pick that only a few people recognized.
It shouldn’t really be a surprise that the learning curve is a little bigger for Noah. He started his football career in college at Auburn as a wide receiver in 2017 but transitioned to a corner in 2018 and played a final season in 2019. He opted for the NFL instead of returning for his senior year. He probably could have used that extra season at corner to get better but he was coming off a decent season in 2019 and took advantage of it. It worked out for him as Chris Grier drafted him in round one.
The Dolphins know that he has a lot of work to do and they are trusting in their ability to coach him. If Miami’s coaches can turn him around, he will quiet some of this “bust” talk but for now, he has to put in the time both on the field and in the film room.