Fantasy football is here and these Miami Dolphins are worth a pick
By Brian Miller
For nearly a decade, it has been hard to find a player on the Miami Dolphins roster worthy of a fantasy football draft pick. This year, Dolphins players may surprise but are they worth the investment of draft capital? These players might be.
It has been a very long time since a Miami Dolphins player warranted a high draft pick in fantasy football. In one of our long-running leagues that date back to 2015, DeVante Parker was the first Dolphins player drafted in 2020. He was taken in round 5. In 2019, Albert Wilson was the first Dolphins player drafted in round 9 followed by Kenyan Drake in round 10.
This is a league that is primarily comprised of Dolphins fans so it’s a little surprising that Phins don’t go sooner but it also speaks volumes to how the fanbase looks at Dolphins players when it comes to fantasy football.
So who from this year’s Miami Dolphins roster should be on your fantasy radar? We took a look at some of the rankings from fantasy sites to get an idea of where they may fall. We used ESPN rankings for this study.