Mike Tannenbaum defends Tua Tagovailoa on Pardon My Take
By Jeremy Klump
Miami Dolphins fans are very protective over starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
This is a known fact, and if you have anything critical to say about Tagovailoa, even if you are a fan of his, good luck. Dolphins fans will not tolerate any “Tua slander,” as they say.
One current media member who is not in good standing with Dolphins fans because of his comments regarding Tagovailoa is former Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum.
Somehow, Dolphins fans have decided to hate Tannenbaum more for his comments regarding Tagovailoa than his terrible moves while working for Miami.
Tannenbaum is a known Las Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert supporter, so him liking Herbert more than Tagovailoa really set some Dolphins fans on fire. Tannenbaum had other critical comments about Tagovailoa’s health and physical limitations, so Dolphins fans hate him even more.
However, Mike Tannenbaum defended Tua Tagovailoa on Pardon My Take.
I am sure some “Tua Stans” will not be able to forgive Tannenbaum for his critical comments about Tagovailoa and his love for Herbert. That is just the way it is, but it is worth noting that Tannenbaum was on the best sports podcast in the world (Pardon My Take) and defended Tagovailoa in a significant way.
PFT Commenter, one of Pardon My Take’s hosts, asked Tannenbaum, “If you have a quarterback like Tua, how long do you give him to kind of prove that he is going to be able to pan out before you start thinking about the future?”
I am sure some Dolphins fans and Tagovailoa fans held their breath, but Tannenbaum actually had a great response.
Tannenbaum said, “Yeah, PFT, like, we literally talked about that this morning. Which is like, if you go back like 5-10 years ago, like, we would give these guys, you know, 5 years. Like, Chad Pennington sat for 2 years before he ever played. You know, now like, we are calling Tua a bust. Like, Tua had major hip surgery a year ago, basically an abbreviated offseason. Like, We gotta give the guy a chance to see like, what, he has. Like, I thought they did a good job of adding Jaylen Waddle. Like, they got two guys that can run in Fuller and Waddle. So I think he needs a lot more time. And, in another year, we’ll know. Like, obviously, this is a consequential year. But, I think sometimes, like, we move on from guys way too fast.”
This was well said by Tannenbaum and so true. I feel like many media members and fans have been preaching this all offseason, but it is nice to hear Tannenbaum say it and say it definitively.
Even if you do not like Tannenbaum, you have to agree with what he said. He was right on the money while defending Tagovailoa. Obviously, if Tagovailoa does not play well in 2021, there will be some issues, but I do not think that will happen.
Tagovailoa has been impressive during training camp, and if he keeps this up, he will prove a lot of people wrong while proving Tannenbaum right by saying Tagovailoa deserves more time to prove he is the guy in Miami.