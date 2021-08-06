Tua Tagovailoa steps up to help girls ranch after disaster
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa has a charity called the Tua Foundation. It is set up to help those in South Florida, Alabama, and his hometown of Hawai’i. This week, he was helping a girls ranch in Alabama after a devasting loss.
The Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch is a home for girls that are active in the community through an Alabama Sheriffs program. Last week, four children were killed in a car accident. They ranged in age from 4 to 17. For the first time, Tua Tagovailoa held a “Luau with Tua” to raise funds to help the ranch.
Tua stepped up big and promised to match the donations dollar for dollar. The event raised over $46,000 and Tua’s charity donated $90,000 to the ranch that will pay for funeral costs as well as counseling sessions for the girls.
We tend to focus so much on what he does during training camp and what throws he makes and which ones he doesn’t that we forget how incredibly unselfish this man is. Tua has a big heart and we have seen that through journey videos that have been made about his football career. He is a humble man who lives within the rich traditions his family has passed down. In other words, this shouldn’t be much of a surprise.
It is clear that Tua is wasting no time getting involved in the communities that have supported him through his career and this story is a nice, but tragic, break from the daily grind we tend to read more of.