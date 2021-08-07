Miami Dolphins training camp offensive line predictions
By Brian Miller
The offensive line has been under the microscope for the Miami Dolphins since training camp ramped up with pads early this week. Shuffling of players around the line has caused many to speculate that the Dolphins don’t have a clear idea of what they want or who they want where.
This has led to a lot of chatter and debate on social media about passing on top offensive line prospects including Penei Sewell and several of the top center prospects last year. The Dolphins are hoping that they can stay the course and let this all work itself out through repetition and practice.
Over the last two drafts the Dolphins have drafted five offensive linemen. Yet none of them are standing out as a “can’t miss prospect”. All, in their own ways, have struggled.
The Dolphins signed Matt Skura to a free agent deal after not wanting to spend more money on David Andrews or re-signing Ted Karras. Both ended up back in New England and the Dolphins ended up with a cheap Skura who is now playing behind Michael Dieter.
It wasn’t much better for free agent D.J. Fluker who signed a one-year deal and was released with an injury settlement.
The Dolphins are likely to carry nine offensive linemen on the 53 man roster and while some things haven’t changed, things may start to change for some others.
We can almost guarantee that Austin Jackson, Dieter, Robert Hunt, and Liam Eichenberg, are locks to make the roster. It gets a little murkier beyond those four.
With Skura struggling and Fluker gone, Jesse Davis has a good grip on his roster spot and at this point, it would be surprising to see him released. He can play four of the five line positions and while he isn’t great at any of them, he is serviceable and can be good.
Jermaine Eluemunor is making a strong case for the roster and he has the experience behind him to keep himself in that loop. The same can be said for Adam Pankey who the coaching staff likes and he continues to show growth. I would say both have a good shot of making the roster and that brings the team to seven linemen.
There should only be two spots left and on paper, one would think that Skura and Solomon Kindley would have them locked up. The problem is Skura isn’t playing well right now and his contract could save Miami over a $1 million with dead money only at $400k. He also is only counting $1.7 million against the cap.
Kindley would be a shocking surprise cut after only one season where he played decently most of the year. He isn’t having a good camp and is running with the third team but that could be a motivation tool by the coaches. Releasing Kindley would be giving up on him way too soon.
If both Skura and Kindley make the roster, then the Dolphins have a lot of linemen that will be released including Cameron Tom, rookies Larnel Coleman drafted in round 7 and Robert Jones who was signed as an undrafted free agent and given a fully guaranteed contract upon signing, it was not a big contract.
There is a lot left to play out but so far through camp, the three players that we thought would absolutely make it, Kindley, Skura, and Pankey, may find the next couple of weeks a little unnerving. I expect them to make the roster and complete the nine but they do need to step up.
Predictions mid-camp: Jackson, Kindley, Eichenberg, Davis, Dieter, Hunt, Skura, Pankey, and Eluemunor,