Xavien Howard dressed for Miami Dolphins full pad practice
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are in full pads today and Xavien Howard is back on the field and fully dressed. Is there possibly some progress in the contract situation?
After spending the first week or so on the sideline with an “ankle” injury, Howard’s return to the field is exciting for those in the stands. The question they are asking, however, is how much will the star cornerback do in today’s practice?
It’s a good sign to see him out there and not nursing the injury which many have speculated could last all camp. The drama that has unfolded over the last month surrounding Howard isn’t anything new. The Dolphins, through Brian Flores, are saying they do not want to trade him but Howard has publicly asked to be moved.
With Howard on the field, the Dolphins’ defense will be a lot better. Jason McCourty has been lining up in Howard’s role opposite Byron Jones. McCourty is likely to shift back to safety once Howard returns for good and who knows, maybe today is that day.
There is no denying that Miami is better with Howard on the field but the situation with his contract remains uneasy. Both sides will need to come to concessions in order to get something worked out and Dolphins fans have grown tired of the situation, expressing their displeasure and frustration on social media. Fans are taking up both sides of the argument and support.
The Dolphins are one week away from playing in their first pre-season game since 2019. Last year’s games were canceled due to COVID. It would be surprising to see Howard on the field for that game even if he is healthy and his contract situation is resolved. The following week is more likely the dress rehearsal game now, which will be against Atlanta in Miami.