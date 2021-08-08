Adam Shaheen just wants to talk about football but not the media
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are hoping that Adam Shaheen will continue to develop and take another step but the media just wants to talk about COVID.
On Saturday, the Miami Dolphins gave media a chance to speak with tight end Adam Shaheen who has made waves the last few days with his stand on COVID vaccinations. The media had a short time with him to discuss his training camp performance thus far but spent more time discussing his personal opinions instead.
Shaheen was briefly in the COVID IR protocol after contact with a possible COVID carrier. He was taken off the list a day or so later. That warrants a question about his current vaccination status but those in the media asking the questions continue to try and get a sound bite. And they did.
Shaheen told them that the NFL would not “Strongarm him into getting the vaccine”. He has that right. The media kept pushing and eventually, Shaheen finally asked if there were any “questions about the offense.” Four questions later and the interview was over.
Shaheen did clarify a slogan or mantra on his social media account that says “I will not comply” he said that was in reference to gun control and the 2nd Amendment.
Shaheen has a very good shot at making this roster even with Mike Gesicki, Hunter Long, and Cethan Carter in the mix as well as Durham Smythe.
The tight end said he is excited to get back to Chicago next week, Miami’s first pre-season game. He was traded ahead of camp last year to the Dolphins. He was asked why he couldn’t make it “fly” in Chicago. Shaheen said it was his fault. Injuries sidelined him through his career. The Dolphins, he says, helped him get better and adjust to coming back from injury.
Miami gave Shaheen an extension last year and Shaheen says he is in the best health of his entire career entering his fifth season. He says the game has really slowed down for him and it’s not “all over the place”. That’s good news for a guy trying to make this year’s roster.
Shaheen showed a lot of promise last year and the Dolphins believe that he will take a bigger step this year but for now, Shaheen is still a contributing depth player. The Dolphins believe that Hunter Long will eventually become a starter, the question is at whose expense when that eventually happens.