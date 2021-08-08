Might be time for Miami Dolphins to move on from Preston Williams
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins found a gem when they signed Preston Williams to an undrafted free agent contract but is it time to move on? It might be.
To say that the Dolphins are stacked at wide receiver may be an understatement. Despite some nagging injuries to DeVante Parker and Will Fuller, the Dolphins are still deep at the position. While Parker has returned, Williams has not.
There is a lot of talent in Preston Williams and he is fun to watch and a great guy off the field but there comes a time when you have to weigh that talent against durability and reliability. Williams has played in eight games each of his two first seasons and spending the other eight games injured or on IR.
The problem that the Dolphins are facing now is that other players are stepping up and showing they belong in the league while Williams continues to try and get back on the field.
So far through camp, Kirk Merritt and Mack Holling are both showing they should be considered for a spot on the 53 but more likely one of them will not and possibly both will not. Their hopes are more in line with a practice squad spot.
What about Robert Foster who is having a good camp? Then of course there is the conundrum of what to do with Lynn Bowden, Jr. and Malcolm Perry. Two players that could be fighting for a roster spot.
Every Dolphins fan is rooting for Williams to return and get healthy. He has proven he can play at this level but for only 8 games is a bitter pill to swallow when it comes at the expense of others who are showcasing that they too can play in this league.
On social media, they even posted a poll about whether or not fans believe it is time to move on.
The Dolphins could release Williams and re-sign him to the practice squad or they could wait until week one and then assign him to the IR allowing him to come back after week 8. Without Williams on the field, the Dolphins are going to have to make a decision based on faith that he will recover sufficiently and avoid further injury, something he hasn’t been able to do. Or they could move on.