Pro Football HoF reminds us these Miami Dolphins players are not in
By Brian Miller
On Saturday night a new class of Pro Football HoF players was inducted into legendary status. Some deserving, some not so much. It is an annual reminder that several deserving and severely overlooked Miami Dolphins players are not enshrined in Canton.
When the off-season follows the 2021 season, Dolphins fans will once again start the countdown clock to find out who will be inducted into the 2022 HOF class and whether Zach Thomas will be one of those names. Narrowly missing the last two seasons, the fact that Thomas isn’t in the Hall is a joke. Eventually, he will get in, so I have heard it said from some who are close to the situation.
Eventually, maybe he will. While Thomas is a likely candidate to make it to Canton, the same can’t be said about several other players who probably will never hear their name called and probably should have long ago.
No name stands out more than Bob Kuechenberg who is no longer eligible and hasn’t been for a very long time. If he is going to get in, it will be because he is a Senior Nominee. That too isn’t likely because the voters of the senior additions never really cared much for Kooch.
Kuechenberg has the statistical numbers, the All-Pro’s, the Pro Bowls, he has the longevity and the toughness that so many other offensive linemen have been judged for. He has the Super Bowl rings and ranks higher than many other linemen already enshrined. He played longer than both Larry Little and Jim Langer yet he isn’t in. Some point to the fact that the HOF doesn’t want any more 1972 players on the Hall and that is a shame.
Kuechenberg more than anyone deserves to be there and if ever does, it is sad he will never know it.
Kooch isn’t the only offensive lineman that belongs in the Hall of Fame. Richmond Webb is more than deserving and regularly overlooked. Voters point to the quick release of Dan Marino as opposed to his dominance over HOF end Bruce Smith and yes, Webb won almost every battle between the two.
Webb continues to get nominated each year but never makes it past the initial list and the further he gets away from his playing days the harder it will be to make a class. It is a shame he may never get the accolades and recognition that he so greatly deserves.
There are some who want to make an argument for Mark Clayton. I love Clayton and Duper. I loved watching them play and have the opportunity to speak with both of them at length when I was a lot younger. That being said, I’m not sure that Clayton has the numbers to back up a bid. I would love to see him there but he isn’t at the top of the stat categories or the All-Pro lists that others have. WR is a popularity game, why else would Michael Irvin be a first-ballot HOF member?
Others may consider Jake Scott or Dick Anderson and both have enough on their resumes to someday get a potential nod from the senior voters.
Regardless, the fact that Thomas, Kuechenberg, and Webb are not in the HoF is a shame. Especially when you see them simply play the popularity card each year. It makes the HoF seem watered down.