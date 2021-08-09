5 players who are shining so far in Miami Dolphins camp
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are working to get better and as their first game of the 2021 season is set for Saturday and some players are looking really good.
It is often hard to really gauge how players are doing during camp because you have to rely on someone else’s “eyeball” test and not everyone sees things the same way. While one beat writer may say a player is looking good, another might say, “eh, he is about average”.
When fans can attend practices, you can get a variety of opinions on certain players. Ball watchers will be amazed at every touchdown pass while at the same time criticizing the defensive players who missed the ball. The offensive line may look horrible but the coaching staff may see things differently when they are reviewing film.
That is the tricky part of saying who is rising and who is falling. We all get to see with our own eyes come Saturday when the Dolphins play the Bears. We will also get a little more knowledge on progressions when Miami takes part in joint practices with the Bears team this week as well.
Still, there are players that are showing up and impressing both the media and the fans in the stands, almost universally. Here are five of those players.