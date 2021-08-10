Miami Dolphins: 9 Offensive Tackles Miami could trade for
By Jeremy Klump
The Miami Dolphins’ first preseason depth chart was released on Monday, and there were some interesting names in interesting spots (via Josh Houtz of The Phinsider).
Yes, I know, it is the first preseason depth chart, and it means nothing. I get this, so save your time from telling me this because I get it. This depth chart could mean nothing and will likely be very different for Week 1.
It is also worth noting that even though the depth chart could be set in Week 1, it’s more about snap counts than where your name is on a piece of paper.
So, again, I get that this doesn’t mean much. However, it still made me queasy to see the No. 6 overall pick as the No. 2 slot wide receiver.
And wait, before you get all worked up, I know that Jaylen Waddle being listed behind Albert Wilson means nothing right now. It still makes me cringe when I look at it. But I know, It’s the first preseason depth chart, so I am just going to say that again, so you do not have an emotional outburst.
Now that we got that out of the way, one name on the depth chart should make fans sick and probably make starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa lose sleep.
The Miami Dolphins have a right tackle problem…
Jesse Davis is currently the starting right tackle, and unless something drastically changes on the roster, he will likely be the starting right tackle for Week 1. 2021 second-round pick Liam Eichenberg was the favorite for the position, but Eichenberg is the starting left guard.
If things remain this way, Davis will protect Tagovailoa‘s blindside, which is obviously a pretty important job. However, playing tackle isn’t something Davis has excelled at in his career.
According to Pro Football Focus, Davis allowed 42 pressures as the right tackle in 2019, which was ninth-most in the NFL. In 2020, Davis allowed 34 pressures, which was the 15th most.
These are alarming numbers, but obviously, Davis could improve in 2021. Although, after seeing Michael Lombardi’s report that Miami is looking for tackle depth and is willing to make a trade, it seems maybe the Dolphins understand they need to upgrade the position.
While the tweet is vague in a way, I believe Miami is still looking for a starting right tackle, and then Davis would be the depth.
With that in mind, here are nine offensive tackles Miami could trade for before the 2021 NFL regular season. Please note, the list is not full of Pro Bowl or All-Pro tackles. It doesn’t seem feasible this late in the game for Miami to get an elite tackle, so they will have to get creative.