Miami Dolphins at the half: First impressions of 2021 team

By Brian Miller

Aug 14, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) talks to his teammates during their game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports /
Tua Tagovailoa led the Miami Dolphins out onto the field for today’s first pre-season game of the season and now, at the half, this is what we saw.

Miami currently leads the Chicago Bears 13-3 at the half. It should have been much higher and the field goal by Chicago came on the final drive of the half. Miami squandered two red-zone trips but they moved the ball pretty well.

Tagovailoa who has been under the media microscope all off-season connected on 8 of 11 passes including a 50-yard completion to Mike Gesicki who looked as though he was in mid-season form. Here is our first impressions from the first half.

Tua Tagovailoa: Played into quarter 2.

  • 8-11 for 99 yards and one interception
  • The good: Tagovailoa looked good in the pocket, moved well, and had no hesitation. Several passes were in great locations and he read the defense well.
  • The bad: His final pass was intercepted at the goal line. Adam Shaheen could have fought a little harder but Tua never saw the safety who outjumped Shaheen.

Nik Needham: 

  • Needham has played very well most of the game and is showing why he belongs on the field as a slot corner. He has made smart decisions.

Dolphins TEs:

  • All of the Dolphins’ tight ends have been involved early and look good. Durham Smythe made some nice blocks against the Bears starting front.
  • Cethan Carter went out with an injury but no update

Christian Wilkins:

  • Wilkins has looked very good and has been disruptive on the line of scrimmage.
  • Knocked down one pass

Jakeem Grant

  • Grant hasn’t been involved in the offense but has looked great in the return game

Defense

  • Defense looks like it could be really good

The Bad

Miami’s offensive line

  • The Dolphins’ offensive line has been o.k. in pass protection but they have not looked good blocking for the run.
  • Jesse Davis has struggled on the outside
  • Austin Jackson was penalized for a hold
  • Michael Dieter hasn’t looked bad at center

Play Calling

  • The play calling near the endzone resulted in Miami’s failure to convert a 3rd and goal from the two consisted of two runs after moving the ball to the one-yard line.

Malcom Brown

  • Brown started at running back but looked hesitant running the ball.
  • Caught one pass and looked to have stopped running with the ball with clear space in front of him.
  • Not consistent with hitting running lanes
  • Stopped on two consecutive plays at the endzone.
