Miami Dolphins at the half: First impressions of 2021 team
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa led the Miami Dolphins out onto the field for today’s first pre-season game of the season and now, at the half, this is what we saw.
Miami currently leads the Chicago Bears 13-3 at the half. It should have been much higher and the field goal by Chicago came on the final drive of the half. Miami squandered two red-zone trips but they moved the ball pretty well.
Tagovailoa who has been under the media microscope all off-season connected on 8 of 11 passes including a 50-yard completion to Mike Gesicki who looked as though he was in mid-season form. Here is our first impressions from the first half.
Tua Tagovailoa: Played into quarter 2.
- 8-11 for 99 yards and one interception
- The good: Tagovailoa looked good in the pocket, moved well, and had no hesitation. Several passes were in great locations and he read the defense well.
- The bad: His final pass was intercepted at the goal line. Adam Shaheen could have fought a little harder but Tua never saw the safety who outjumped Shaheen.
Nik Needham:
- Needham has played very well most of the game and is showing why he belongs on the field as a slot corner. He has made smart decisions.
Dolphins TEs:
- All of the Dolphins’ tight ends have been involved early and look good. Durham Smythe made some nice blocks against the Bears starting front.
- Cethan Carter went out with an injury but no update
Christian Wilkins:
- Wilkins has looked very good and has been disruptive on the line of scrimmage.
- Knocked down one pass
Jakeem Grant
- Grant hasn’t been involved in the offense but has looked great in the return game
Defense
- Defense looks like it could be really good
The Bad
Miami’s offensive line
- The Dolphins’ offensive line has been o.k. in pass protection but they have not looked good blocking for the run.
- Jesse Davis has struggled on the outside
- Austin Jackson was penalized for a hold
- Michael Dieter hasn’t looked bad at center
Play Calling
- The play calling near the endzone resulted in Miami’s failure to convert a 3rd and goal from the two consisted of two runs after moving the ball to the one-yard line.
Malcom Brown
- Brown started at running back but looked hesitant running the ball.
- Caught one pass and looked to have stopped running with the ball with clear space in front of him.
- Not consistent with hitting running lanes
- Stopped on two consecutive plays at the endzone.