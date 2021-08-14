Rookie Jevon Holland continues to impress at training camp
The Miami Dolphins continue to get ready for the 2021 season in their 3rd week of Training Camp. Wednesday was Day 1 of split practices with the Chicago Bears ahead of their first preseason matchup on Saturday. So far this camp, rookie safety Jevon Holland has been quite a surprise and continued that on Wednesday.
Holland got to face Bears rookie Quarterback Justin Fields and veteran Andy Dalton. The best play of the day for Holland had to be when he picked off Dalton and took it all the way back for a touchdown.
It was not just Wednesday either. Holland has been surprising people since the beginning of camp. Ever since fans and reporters have been allowed back, he is starting to be noticed.
Holland is just a new addition to an already stacked secondary. Just recently, Miami came to an agreement with Xavien Howard on a restructured contract to help keep him with the team. Howard would have been a huge loss to the defense but he is luckily staying.
Led by Howard and Byron Jones, the defense has a ton of depth behind them. Eric Rowe is entering his third season with Miami and he seems to be the leader once again at Safety. On top of adding Holland in the draft, Jason McCourty was also an offseason addition made through free agency to help solidify the Miami Secondary.
If Holland can continue to surprise and make an instant impact to the team, something special may be brewing with the Defense.