Tua Tagovailoa shows improvement in preseason debut
The Miami Dolphins kicked off the 2021 Preseason on Saturday taking on the Chicago Bears. Entering his second year in the league, Tua Tagovailoa was who everyone wanted to see the most.
It was an odd rookie season for Tagovailoa which unfortunately started with an offseason like no other. With everyone else, there was no preseason and a lot of virtual changes. Saturday was the first time Tagovailoa got to experience Preseason action.
After the first drive, it was like watching a whole new Quarterback compared to the last time fans got to see Tagovailoa in game action. The good day started on a deep 50 yard pass to Mike Gesicki who is coming off of his best year yet. Tagovailoa made a handful of very good throws including some to Mack Hollins, Isaiah Ford, and Lynn Bowden Jr.
https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1426594198741045256?s=20
The only bad throw of the day came from an interception that was attended for Adam Shaheen. Preseason is where these type of mistakes and throws are meant to be made.
Even though it was just for a few drives on Saturday, it was just enough to see all of the improvement. Tagovailoa was much more calm, confident, and accurate more than we have ever seen him last year. He made a lot of good decisions and it was an overall very good preseason debut from the second year Quarterback.
The Dolphins ended up falling short to the Bears 20-13, but luckily it is only preseason.
With preseason game one finally out of the way, the Dolphins will now prepare for game two next Saturday where they will host the Atlanta Falcons. It will be a highly anticipated game as it will be the first time Tagovailoa plays in front of a full stadium at home.