Miami Dolphins make a trade and moves with first cuts of the year
By Brian Miller
The NFL mandated that each NFL team, including the Miami Dolphins, get to 85 players by 4:00 and the Dolphins have done just that. In addition, they managed to squeeze in a trade as well.
The Dolphins have traded a 2022 7th round draft pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for former 2nd round draft pick Greg Little. Little, an offensive lineman, has not lived up to his potential in the NFL and the Dolphins are hoping they can change that.
For those keeping track at home, this is probably not the trade they were hoping for and Little is probably not going to do much more than provide some depth.
In this two seasons with the Panthers, Little started six of the ten games he appeared in.
The Dolphins also needed to make moves and earlier today put receiver Allen Hurns on the IR after he underwent surgery on his wrist. Hurns will miss at least three months and may not return to the Dolphins.
Miami’s cuts really are not surprising. The players who were released were not expected to make the roster and had a long shot to make the practice squad. Following this weeks game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium, the Dolphins will need to trip their roster again before the big final roster cut after week four of the pre-season (that includes the HOF game).
Dolphins fans are wondering if a bigger trade could be on the horizon but Miami is playing everything close to the chest and this new era of Dolphins football does not tend to leak information outside of a two or three people. Miami needs to upgrade their offensive line and that has fans pondering what may happen before the season starts. The problem? Teams don’t typically trade starting offensive lineman at any time. Unless it’s a deal like the one for Laremy Tunsil.