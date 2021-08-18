Three key matchups for the Miami Dolphins against Atlanta
Well, just like that the preseason is half-way over. The next to last preseason game is typically the dress rehearsal before the regular season. Most starters play and the key younger players may stick around for a half or more. This game against the Atlanta Falcons will present an excellent opportunity to observe some key matchups that will have serious ramifications on the regular season.
The game against the Chicago Bears was frustrating for some fans. Granted, in the end the Dolphins lost that game, but there were a lot of things to be encouraged about. The defense looked unstoppable when it was mostly first and second string players on the field. Both Noah Igbinoghene and Nik Needham saw extended action and played well. While the offensive line definitely had it’s struggles, Tua showed the ability to rise above non-ideal circumstances to perform.
Those little victories are the whole point of the preseason. It really makes no difference who wins at the end of the game. Coaches have a list players that they want to get tape on and situations that they need to see unfold on the football field. Winning is always nice, but it shouldn’t be the main goal. Without further ado, here are three key matchups that fans should focus on in Miami’s preseason contest against the Atlanta Falcons