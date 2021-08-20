Miami Dolphins: 3 wide receivers Dolphins passed on for Josh Rosen
In revisiting the 2019 NFL Draft, it is clear to see that the Miami Dolphins missed out on some all-world talent, simply for 109 Josh Rosen pass attempts.
Former Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Josh Rosen was released earlier this week, the latest in an unfortunate saga for the former top pick.
Up until Tuesday, Rosen had been a member of the San Francisco 49ers. After being picked up for backup depth toward the end of last season, the 49ers signed him to a one-year deal in hopes that he would compete for the third-string or backup quarterback. But not only has he been heavily outplayed by Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo so far in training camp, reports are that he has also been passed on the depth chart by veteran Nate Sudfeld.
It is an unfortunate continuation of events for Rosen. Selected with the 10th overall pick in 2018, he lasted just one season with the Arizona Cardinals. His shortcomings were immediately apparent, and his ugly rookie numbers raised a multitude of red flags. He finished with a 3-10 record as a starter, and Arizona ended up with the first overall pick in 2019. They used it to replace him with Kyler Murray.
When Rosen became expendable, the Miami Dolphins regrettably came calling. In a draft day trade, Miami sent second and fifth round picks to the Cardinals in exchange for the now-struggling quarterback. Rosen was already given the label of “bust” after just 13 games under his belt, and Chris Grier and company thought that a shot at a reclamation project was worth some pretty high draft capital.
(Note: Miami’s original 2nd round pick was the 48th overall, which was flipped to the Saints. The incoming 62nd pick was traded to the Cardinals in exchange for Rosen.)
They were very wrong. Rosen rotated quarterbacking duties with Ryan Fitzpatrick during his one season in Miami, and struggled even worse than he did as a rookie. He went 0-3 as a starter and threw 1 touchdown and 5 interceptions on under 95 yards per game. Ouch. The Dolphins tried to squeeze some value out of Rosen, but could find no trade partners, and Rosen was released just over two years after being drafted 10th overall.
So the Dolphins’ front office made a mistake and wasted a second round pick on a player who completely flopped. Looking back at the 2019 Draft and seeing the players that Miami could have selected had they kept the pick instead is nauseating. Especially if you like explosive wide receivers…