Miami Dolphins fans are hoping to see more of Jaylen Waddle
By Brian Miller
Jaylen Waddle was the Miami Dolphins top pick in last April’s draft but last week against Chicago, he ran a kick-off back and wasn’t targeted on offense. Fans want to see him on the field.
With only three preseason games outside of the Hall of Fame game, players need to get reps in as often as possible. Especially rookies who can not afford to enter the season without having some NFL match-ups under their belt.
In the case of Waddle, it is not necessarily important that he is involved in the passing game but he does need to be on the field, and competing against corners in live game situations.
Still, for fans, seeing Waddle get involved is something that many are hoping to see tonight at Hard Rock Stadium. Waddle has shown explosive moves on the practice field and a video of him making a Falcon defender miss like a whiff of smoke was circulating early this week on social media.
Tonight’s match-up will have some minor intrigue to an otherwise non-important game. Fans will be watching Kyle Pitts on the opposite sideline. Many fans hoped it would be Pitts who would fall to Miami at six overall while many others had hoped that the Dolphins would have stayed put at three overall and drafted him outright.
Needless to say, a good showing by Pitts tonight and a bad one from Waddle will only continue to boil over on social media debates.
Tonight’s game is at 7:00 and we should see plenty of Tua Tagovailoa. Brian Flores has been non-committal on how he will approach this game and whether or not he views it as the season’s “dress rehearsal”.