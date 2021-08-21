Miami Dolphins need to see Liam Eichenberg on the field tonight
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will host the Atlanta Falcons later tonight but one player has to dress and that player is Liam Eichenberg.
The Dolphins offensive line was not very good against the Bears a week ago and joint practices with the Falcons left many fans wondering if the season was going down the drain after horrible sessions by the Dolphins offensive line.
Tonight, we will get to see progress. Hopefully. What we need to see is what all the talk about Liam Eichenberg is about. Miami moved up in round two to draft him and while he had initially seen positive reviews of his practices, he has struggled as of late and was demoted for Solomon Kindley this week whom he replaced earlier in training camp.
Eichenberg plays both guard and tackle so it will be interesting to see where they put him on the field if he plays. Last week, Eichenberg sat out the first pre-season game but he practiced this week and should be active tonight.
The Dolphins’ offensive line has not been good and most of the draft picks over the last two years are looking more like busts. Austin Jackson hasn’t looked good, Kindley, and Eichenberg haven’t. Robert Hunt is looking o.k. and Michael Dieter is making progress at center but veteran Jesse Davis has also struggled.
Without an offensive line unit that is working well together, the Dolphins offense isn’t going to move the ball. The running game has not looked good so far in camp and last week against the Bears, it wasn’t all that impressive. Tua Tagovailoa could be stellar this year but if he doesn’t have time to throw, you can throw the season out the window.