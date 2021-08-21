Sam Eguavoen is manhandling Atlanta quarterbacks
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are leading 23-3 still in the third quarter but on defense, no one is standing out as much as Sam Eguavoen.
Eguavoen has been so impressive. He has back-to-back sacks on two different occasions and his fourth sack of the night resulted in a safety. He was recently activated this week from the PuP list and is showing a lot of explosiveness.
He has played about two quarters of football and already has 10 tackles. He has been able to disguise his blitzes and made one perfect open-field tackle against the Falcons QB for a sack.
There was no guarantee that he would make the roster this year but he is giving the coaches a lot to think about tonight. Granted, it is against a poor Atlanta offense who sat most of their starters including Matt Ryan but you can’t take away from the fact that he is making plays and making them look rather easy.
The Dolphins have played well on both sides of the ball tonight with their offensive line playing much better than they did a week ago.
Tua Tagovailoa looked good and moved the Dolphins down the field. He led two scoring drives and should have had a third if not for a dropped pass by Malcolm Perry on a 4th and short in the redzone.
The Dolphins’ defense looks like they are ready for the season which still is three weeks away. Miami will travel to Cincinnati next week for the final exhibition game of the year.