Betting the Miami Dolphins: Preseason team proposition wagers
Now is the time to start making your bets for the NFL season. What do the Miami Dolphins team propositions look like this year?
The NFL season is looming, and like the players, fans are gearing up for their own competitions. Not only are fantasy football drafts taking place from now until the early September, but future and proposition bets are currently being made at sports books across the country. The betting menu is extensive, and the Miami Dolphins’ section has some interesting nuggets.
The lines for the Dolphins look far more favorable this season than in years past. Due to a vast improvement last season, expectations for Miami are loftier than usual, and it shows in their futures odds. They are typically near the bottom of the barrel when it comes to Super Bowl likelihood, but they find themselves in an unfamiliar spot in the top half of the league.
But is it worth risking your hard-earned cash to bet on Miami?
In this article, we will take a look at a few Dolphins’ team bets. Keep in mind that lines will differ depending on which betting outlet you choose to roll with, so the following numbers are a rough estimation of what you’ll see. For our wagering pieces, we go with the lines from our friends over at WynnBet.
Super Bowl: +4000
AFC Champs: +1400
These are the long shots. Actually, the Super Bowl odds for Miami are the shortest that they have been in recent memory, due to their positive development last season and improved roster for 2021. But despite the middle-of-the-pack respect, these ARE the Dolphins after all. They haven’t been to a Super Bowl since 1985, and haven’t won one since 1973. They’ve been entrenched in mediocrity ever since, and even sniffing the playoffs is considered a success by most of the fan base. But miracles do happen, and 40 to 1 odds would make a hefty payout should the Dolphins achieve the unthinkable and hoist the Lombardi trophy.
So is it worth risking a couple of units on the very off possibility that this is the Dolphins’ year? To win the Super Bowl, probably not. But it could be worth taking a 16/1 flier on them to win the AFC Championship. Sure, some of the Super Bowl favorites are in the AFC like the Chiefs and the Bills. But injuries and surprises happen, and the Dolphins would be one of the top contenders for the conference crown if the top teams were to falter. It would be a more attractive buy if the odds were closer to +2000, but a 16x payout sounds about right. For comparison’s sake, the Broncos, Colts, and Chargers all have shorter AFC Champion odds at +1100. The Patriots come in just behind Miami at +1500.